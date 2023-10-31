Browns sign RB Kenyan Drake to the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed T Geron Christian, RB Kenyan Drake and WR James Proche to the practice squad and released RB Nate McCrary and RB Jordan Wilkins. In addition, the team has placed T Ty Nsekhe (biceps) on practice squad/injured.

Christian (6-5, 315) is in his sixth season out of Louisville. Originally a third-round pick by Washington in 2018, Christian has appeared in 49 games with 16 starts between the Commanders (2018-20), Texans (2021, 2023) and Chiefs (2022). He started one game for the Texans this season.

Drake (6-1, 211) is officially in his eighth season out of Alabama. Originally a third-round pick by Miami in 206, Drake has played in 103 games (44 starts) and compiled 868 carries for 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns. He has added 218 receptions for 1,655 yards and eight touchdowns. This season, he appeared in two games for the Ravens with two receptions for 31 yards.