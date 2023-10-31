Transactions

Browns sign RB Kenyan Drake to the practice squad

Browns also sign T Geron Christian and WR James Proche to practice squad, and release RB Nate McCrary and RB Jordan Wilkins

Oct 31, 2023 at 02:22 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions Week 9 Tues

The Cleveland Browns have signed T Geron Christian, RB Kenyan Drake and WR James Proche to the practice squad and released RB Nate McCrary and RB Jordan Wilkins. In addition, the team has placed T Ty Nsekhe (biceps) on practice squad/injured.

Christian (6-5, 315) is in his sixth season out of Louisville. Originally a third-round pick by Washington in 2018, Christian has appeared in 49 games with 16 starts between the Commanders (2018-20), Texans (2021, 2023) and Chiefs (2022). He started one game for the Texans this season.

Drake (6-1, 211) is officially in his eighth season out of Alabama. Originally a third-round pick by Miami in 206, Drake has played in 103 games (44 starts) and compiled 868 carries for 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns. He has added 218 receptions for 1,655 yards and eight touchdowns. This season, he appeared in two games for the Ravens with two receptions for 31 yards.

Proche (5-11, 193) enters his fourth season in the NFL out of SMU. Originally a sixth-round pick by Baltimore in 2020, he has appeared in 43 games for the Ravens. In 2022, he recorded eight receptions for 62 yards through 15 games.

