Browns sign T Roy Mbaeteka

Apr 29, 2024 at 03:34 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed T Roy Mbaeteka (pronounced: mm-BEH-tick-uh). He has been designated as the club's international player for the 2024 season and will not count against the team's 90-man offseason roster limit.

Mbaeteka (6-8, 330) was originally signed by the New York Giants in 2022 and spent time on the Giants' practice squad. Last season, he was signed by the Bears as part of the International Player Pathway Program and spent the entire season on the Bears' practice squad. Mbaeteka was born in Nigeria and did not play high school or college football.

