Browns sign TE Miller Forristall to active roster, elevate DT Roderick Perry II and DE Curtis Weaver

Myles Garrett has also been downgraded to out

Oct 01, 2022 at 12:01 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has elevated DT Roderick Perry II and DE Curtis Weaver to the active roster from the practice squad. The team has also downgraded DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) to out for Sunday's game.

Forristall is a first-year player out of Alabama. Originally signed by Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he has appeared in three career games, all with the Browns (two in 2021 and one in 2022). Forristall will wear No. 86.

Perry is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, where he started 50 games. He was active but did not play in the club's Week 2 contest. Perry will wear No. 64.

Weaver is in his second NFL season out of Boise State. Originally a fifth-round pick by Miami in 2020, he spent the 2020 season on the Browns' injured reserve list and 2021 on the club's practice squad. He has appeared in one career game and logged one tackle. Weaver will wear No. 92.

*A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.

