Transactions

Browns sign WR Bryce Treggs

Oct 04, 2017 at 02:50 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Bryce Treggs to the active roster off Philadelphia's practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team waived WR Jordan Leslie with an injury designation.

Treggs is 6-0, 185 pounds and in his second NFL season out of California. Originally signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Treggs appeared in nine games with the Eagles last year. He registered three receptions for 80 yards and two carries for seven yards. He spent the first four weeks this season on Philadelphia's practice squad. Treggs finished his collegiate career ranked third in Cal history with 195 career receptions and fourth with 2,506 receiving yards. He is a native of Inglewood, Cal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns designate G Michael Dunn to return from injured reserve

Dunn was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17
news

Browns elevate WR Austin Watkins Jr. to the active roster

Browns also elevate CB A.J. Green III to the active roster
news

Browns sign T Geron Christian and WR James Proche II to the active roster

Browns sign WR Trinity Benson, S Vincent Gray and T Justin Murray to the practice squad 
news

Browns place T Jedrick Wills Jr. on injured reserve

CB Cameron Mitchell also placed on injured reserve
news

Browns elevate WR James Proche II to the active roster

Proche signed to the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 31
news

Browns sign T Leroy Watson to the active roster

Watson spent the 2023 season on the 49ers' practice squad
news

Browns trade WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to Lions, acquire 2025 6th-round pick

news

Browns sign RB Kenyan Drake to the practice squad

Browns also sign T Geron Christian and WR James Proche to practice squad, and release RB Nate McCrary and RB Jordan Wilkins
news

Browns elevate RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster

Browns also elevate T Ty Nsekhe from the practice squad to the active roster
news

Browns sign QB P.J. Walker to the active roster

Browns also sign RB Nate McCrary and RB Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad
news

Browns sign RB Deon Jackson to the active roster

Browns also elevate LB Charlie Thomas III and QB P.J. Walker
news

Browns place G Michael Dunn on injured reserve

Dunn suffered a calf injury in Sunday's game against the 49ers
Advertising