Browns sign WR Bryce Treggs

Treggs is 6-0, 185 pounds and in his second NFL season out of California. Originally signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Treggs appeared in nine games with the Eagles last year. He registered three receptions for 80 yards and two carries for seven yards. He spent the first four weeks this season on Philadelphia's practice squad. Treggs finished his collegiate career ranked third in Cal history with 195 career receptions and fourth with 2,506 receiving yards. He is a native of Inglewood, Cal.