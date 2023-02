Howard is a 6-4, 210 pound rookie out of North Carolina. Originally signed by Indianapolis an as undrafted free agent, Howard spent the entire preseason with the Colts before being waived on Sept. 2. He appeared in 53 games for the Tar Heels and totaled 146 receptions for 2,048 yards and 18 touchdowns. Born Jonathan Howard, he earned the nickname Bug as a child. He is a native of Rochelle, Ga. [