Transactions

Browns sign WR Davion Davis to the practice squad

Davis led the Browns in receiving yards during the preseason

Sep 22, 2021 at 09:52 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Davion Davis (pronounced DAY-vee-ughn) to the practice squad. 

Davis (5'11, 190 pounds) is a first-year player out of Sam Houston State. He spent the preseason on the Browns roster and registered 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to joining the Browns, he played for the Blues of the Spring League in spring 2021. Originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he has made appearances in two NFL contests. Davis is a native of Hutto, Texas.

Related Content

news

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on IR, sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad

Cleveland's veteran WR suffered a knee injury in the 1st quarter of Sunday's win over the Texans
news

Browns sign TE Miller Forristall, G Tristen Hoge to practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves heading into Week 3
news

Browns sign LB Elijah Lee to active roster

Lee appeared in the season opener
news

Browns place LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve

The veteran linebacker is dealing with a hamstring injury
news

Browns elevate LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have elevated LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Browns sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to practice squad

The Browns have now filled all 16 of their practice squad openings
news

Browns sign K Chris Naggar and T Jordan Steckler to practice squad

Cleveland has 1 more spot to fill on its practice squad
news

Browns sign CB Tim Harris and G David Moore to practice squad

Cleveland has 3 more openings to fill on its practice squad
news

Browns sign DE Joe Jackson; place LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve

Jackson, waived during final roster cuts, is back on the active roster
news

Browns sign 11 to practice squad

10 of the 11 spent 2021 training camp with the team
news

Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2021 season

Cleveland trims its roster from 80 to 53 by NFL's mandated deadline
