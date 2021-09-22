Browns sign WR Davion Davis to the practice squad

Davis (5'11, 190 pounds) is a first-year player out of Sam Houston State. He spent the preseason on the Browns roster and registered 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to joining the Browns, he played for the Blues of the Spring League in spring 2021. Originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he has made appearances in two NFL contests. Davis is a native of Hutto, Texas.