Browns sign WR Josh Boyce to practice squad

Boyce is 5-11, 205 pounds and officially in his second season out of TCU. Originally selected by New England in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Boyce has appeared in 10 games with three starts. He has totaled nine receptions for 121 yards. Boyce was first signed by the Browns this year on Aug. 21 and appeared in one preseason game before being waived on Aug. 29. A native of Copperas Cove, Texas, he graduated from Copperas Cove High School.