Transactions

Browns sign WR Josh Boyce to practice squad

Sep 14, 2016 at 02:34 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Josh Boyce to the practice squad.

Boyce is 5-11, 205 pounds and officially in his second season out of TCU. Originally selected by New England in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Boyce has appeared in 10 games with three starts. He has totaled nine receptions for 121 yards. Boyce was first signed by the Browns this year on Aug. 21 and appeared in one preseason game before being waived on Aug. 29. A native of Copperas Cove, Texas, he graduated from Copperas Cove High School.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns sign LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The 2nd-round draft pick is the 6th player from Cleveland's 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns sign TE Connor Davis

Cleveland makes a roster move as the offseason program continues
news

Browns sign DT Tommy Togiai

The 4th-round DT is the 5th player from Cleveland's 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns sign T James Hudson III

The 4th-round pick out of Cincinnati is the 4th member of the 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns claim K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin spent time with the Jaguars and Jets in 2020
news

Browns sign DT Damion Square

9-year veteran gives Cleveland more depth in the middle of D-Line
news

Browns add 6 players to roster

Cleveland's roster grows to 89 following latest moves
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson

Richardson started all 16 games and totaled 64 tackles last season
news

Browns sign DT Sheldon Day and 2 exclusive rights free agents

Cleveland continues to make roster moves as offseason program nears
news

Browns sign 3-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

Former No. 1 overall pick gives the Browns another option off the edge
news

Browns re-sign CB Brian Allen

Allen joined the team late in the 2020 season
news

Browns sign veteran DT Malik Jackson

Jackson has appeared in 126 games since entering the NFL in 2012
Advertising