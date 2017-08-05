Browns sign WR Rasheed Bailey, TE Nate Iese

The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Rasheed Bailey and TE Nate Iese (pronounced ee-YES-say). To make room on the roster, the team waived DL Jamal Marcus and WR James Wright with injury designations.

Bailey is 6-1, 205 pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Delaware Valley. Originally signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2015, he has spent time on Jacksonville's practice squad. Bailey is a native of Philadelphia, Pa.