Transactions

Presented By

Browns sign WR Rasheed Bailey, TE Nate Iese

Aug 05, 2017 at 09:48 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Rasheed Bailey and TE Nate Iese (pronounced ee-YES-say). To make room on the roster, the team waived DL Jamal Marcus and WR James Wright with injury designations.

Bailey is 6-1, 205 pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Delaware Valley. Originally signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2015, he has spent time on Jacksonville's practice squad. Bailey is a native of Philadelphia, Pa.

Iese is a 6-2, 249-pound rookie out of UCLA. He spent his first two collegiate seasons as a linebacker before switching to tight end. He logged 49 receptions for 569 yards with seven touchdowns. Iese is a native of Elk Grove, Calif.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns sign Thomas Graham Jr., Herb Miller to active roster, elevate 2 others from practice squad

The Browns have signed two cornerbacks to the active roster ahead of a primetime matchup against the Bengals

news

Browns place T Joe Haeg on injured reserve

Haeg joined the Browns on Sept. 5 and appeared in one game this season.

news

Browns place LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve

Phillips suffered a pectoral injury Sunday against the Ravens that is likely season-ending

news

Browns activate LB Deion Jones, elevate 2 players from practice squad

Jones will make his Browns debut Sunday against the Ravens

news

Browns activate CB Greedy Williams, sign LB Dakota Allen to active roster, elevate two from practice squad

The Browns also elevated CB Herb Miller and WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad

news

Browns sign CB Thomas Graham Jr. to practice squad

To make room on the roster, the team released DL David Moore from the practice squad.

news

Browns designate LB Deion Jones for return

Jones was acquired via trade with the Falcons on Monday

news

Browns sign DT Tyeler Davison to practice squad

Davison has appeared in 105 games with 86 starts during time with the Saints and Falcons

news

Browns waive TE Miller Forristall, make other roster moves

The Browns also waived T Elijah Nkansah from injured reserve and released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad

news

Browns acquire Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones in trade with Falcons

Jones is an accomplished veteran expected to anchor the middle of the defense

news

Browns elevate LB Dakota Allen and WR Chester Rogers to active roster

Allen has appeared in 32 games with three starts, while Rogers last played for the Browns in Week 3

news

Browns sign TE Pharaoh Brown

Brown rejoins the Browns after spending 2018 on the club's practice squad and appeared in nine games with six starts in 2019

Advertising