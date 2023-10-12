Browns Special Olympics Play Football Clinic

The Cleveland Browns, in collaboration with Special Olympics Ohio, hosted a middle school Play Football Clinic on Tuesday, Oct.10 at the Lou Groza Field in Berea, Ohio, for over 250+ athletes from 12 different middle schools. We held a second Play Football Clinic hosted at Bump Taylor Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday, Oct. 11 for 290+ athletes from 17 high schools.

Both Play Football Clinics offered tips and hands-on instruction, including fundamental football skill stations, contests and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun and positive environment.

Lou Groza Field buzzed with excitement as young athletes gathered to participate in a day filled with fun and football. The event provided a platform for children with intellectual disabilities to showcase their abilities, build self-confidence and make lasting friendships.

Adding an extra dose of inspiration to the day, Cleveland Browns K Dustin Hopkins and WR Marquise Goodwin surprised the athletes during the middle school clinic as they jumped into drills, ran stations and shared their passion for the game.

Both Hopkins and Goodwin traded in their football cleats for sneakers and joined in on the fun. Their presence not only heightened their football experience of the young athletes, but also provided an opportunity for athletes to come together and take their skills to the gridiron to show that there is unity and support within the football community.

Participating middle schools included: Amherst Jr. High, Highland, Elyria Middle Schools (3), Albert Einstein, North Royalton, Mary Church Terrell, Tallmadge, Lee Burneson, Copley, North Olmsted, Troy Intermediate and Dover Intermediate