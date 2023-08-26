Takeaways

3 Big Takeaways: Browns' starting D produces multiple big plays in preseason finale

Cleveland registered two pick-6’s and 3 INTs during Saturday’s first half

Aug 26, 2023 at 06:22 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

defnse takaways

The Browns lost their final preseason game, 33-32, to the Chiefs Saturday in Kansas City.

Here are three takeaways from the preseason finale.

Starting defense wreaks havoc

Cleveland's defense had an impressive showing against the Chiefs in Saturday's first half. The unit made several key plays, including three interceptions, two of which directly resulted in points and another that set up the Browns offense for a short drive and touchdown.

"I was really pleased with the takeaways," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Scoring on defense was outstanding."

S Juan Thornhill, who began his career in Kansas City, scored the Browns' first points of the game after he read the eyes of QB Shane Buechele and jumped the route for a 34-yard pick-6. 

The second takeaway happened after CB Martin Emerson Jr. made a powerful hit on Chiefs WR Cornell Powell, knocking the ball into the air. McLeod caught it, leading to another interception for the Browns and giving the offense excellent field position.

The third interception came just before halftime when rookie CB Caleb Biggers returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown.

The defense finished the game with three sacks, seven quarterback hurries, three interceptions, and two touchdowns.

Photos: Preseason Week 3 - Browns at Chiefs Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Chiefs

Photo-Sponsor-2023
1 / 72
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
2 / 72

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0)\ during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
3 / 72

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0)\ during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
4 / 72

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
5 / 72

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
6 / 72

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
7 / 72

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
8 / 72

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
9 / 72

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
10 / 72

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
11 / 72

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
12 / 72

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
13 / 72

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
14 / 72

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
15 / 72

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
16 / 72

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
17 / 72

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
18 / 72

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
19 / 72

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
20 / 72

The offense during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
21 / 72

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
22 / 72

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Lorenzo Burns (27) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
23 / 72

Cornerback Lorenzo Burns (27) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
24 / 72

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
25 / 72

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
26 / 72

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
27 / 72

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
28 / 72

Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
29 / 72

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
30 / 72

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
31 / 72

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
32 / 72

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
33 / 72

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A coach during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
34 / 72

A coach during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
35 / 72

Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
36 / 72

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
37 / 72

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
38 / 72

Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
39 / 72

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
40 / 72

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
41 / 72

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
42 / 72

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
43 / 72

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
44 / 72

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
45 / 72

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
46 / 72

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
47 / 72

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
48 / 72

Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
49 / 72

Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
50 / 72

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
51 / 72

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
52 / 72

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
53 / 72

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
54 / 72

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
55 / 72

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
56 / 72

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
57 / 72

Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
58 / 72

Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
59 / 72

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) OR Cornerback Gavin Heslop (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
60 / 72

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) OR Cornerback Gavin Heslop (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
61 / 72

Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
62 / 72

Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
63 / 72

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
64 / 72

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Hall (30) OR Safety Nate Meadors (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
65 / 72

Running back Hassan Hall (30) OR Safety Nate Meadors (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
66 / 72

Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
67 / 72

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
68 / 72

Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
69 / 72

Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Gavin Heslop (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
70 / 72

Cornerback Gavin Heslop (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
71 / 72

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
72 / 72

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Deshaun Watson plays well in extended action

 QB Deshaun Watson made his second appearance of the preseason and displayed composure despite a shaky beginning, when the Browns' first series ended on a botched exchange between Watson and RB Jordan Wilkins.

"It was good for us to deal with some adversity early on," Watson said. "Being able to capitalize off the turnovers we got was good. We made plays, moved the ball and got multiple guys to touch the ball."

The offense got rolling on Watson's third possession, when they started in the red zone following a Rodney Mcleod interception. On a third-and-4, Watson threw the ball to where only TE David Njoku could catch it for a 10-yard touchdown.

On his next drive, Watson escaped the pocket and found Amari Cooper wide open down the left side for a 53-yarder that set up another TD.

All told, Watson participated in four series and played 18 snaps. He completed 5-of-10 attempts for 92 yards and a touchdown, resulting in a rating of 115.4.

"Kevin has been on edge on wanting to call some things, but it's going to be a lot of things that look very different come Week 1," Watson said. "We got 10 days to get everything tuned up and ready. Once Sept. 10 comes in Cleveland Browns Stadium, it will be fireworks."

Handful of Browns dealing with injuries

 WR Jakeem Grant Sr. was carted off the field with a knee injury after returning the opening kickoff. This was the first time Grant, who signed with the team in March 2022, had seen the field in a Browns uniform. Grant missed the entire 2022 season after suffering an Achilles injury during training camp a year ago.

"We think highly of Jakeem the difference maker he is in the return game is one of the things that attracted us to him," Stefanski said. "Very disappointed for him, a guy who worked very hard and everything in been through."

CB Denzel Ward, who started and played most of the first quarter, is in the league's concussion protocol, Stefanski said.

DT Jordan Elliott suffered a hip injury in Saturday's first half and did not return.

Related Links

Related Content

news

3 Big Takeaways: Dorian Thompson-Robinson stacks another big night in 1st preseason start

DTR — as well as WR Austin Watkins and LB Mohamoud Diabate — all continued to build on already-strong preseason efforts
news

3 Big Takeaways: Deshaun Watson boasts 'good tempo' in preseason debut

Watson and nearly all of the other Browns' offensive starters showed crispness in their lone drive
news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns grapple with disappointment of ending season with loss 

The Browns will head into the offseason with a 7-10 record
news

3 Big Takeaways: Deshaun Watson shows 'what this future can hold' with big 2nd half

A crucial sequence of three consecutive touchdown drives highlighted how dangerous the Browns can be when Watson and the offense are clicking
news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns not using cold as an excuse for loss to Saints

The Browns struggled to find big plays late against the Saints on a frigid afternoon in Cleveland
news

3 Big Takeaways: Defense continues forcing turnovers to steal win from divisional rival

The Browns turned one big takeaway into a touchdown for a game-winning sequence orchestrated by both sides of the ball
news

3 Big Takeaways: Deshaun Watson shows improvement in tough loss

Watson looked more comfortable and consistent in a losing effort against a divisional rival
news

3 Big Takeaways: Deshaun Watson shows rust in debut, but Browns found a way to overcome it on defense, special teams

The Browns used two defensive touchdowns and a punt return TD to overcome a slow game on offense
news

3 Big Takeaways: Jacoby Brissett plays hero for Browns in final expected start

In what could be his last start this season, Brissett propelled the Browns to a thrilling overtime finish over the Buccaneers in overtime
news

3 Big Takeaways: Self-inflicted errors lead to another costly loss

The Browns couldn't overcome their own mistakes in critical moments, which led to another disappointing loss to an AFC opponent
news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns fail to stop the run, can't find own rushing rhythm vs. Dolphins

The Browns couldn't defend the run nor find a rhythm with their own rushers against the Dolphins
Advertising