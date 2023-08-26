By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Deshaun Watson, Browns starters make most of extended action

Cleveland's starting QB posted a rating of 115.4 in a quarter of work in Kansas City

Aug 26, 2023 at 04:29 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking the most notable numbers from the Browns' 33-32 loss to the Chiefs in Saturday's preseason finale.

115.4 — QB rating for Deshaun Watson, who completed 5-of-10 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown Saturday in his final tune-up of the preseason.

10 — Yards on Watson's touchdown pass to David Njoku, a well-placed throw that only Njoku could grab over his shoulders.

53 — Yards on a completion from Watson to Cooper, Cleveland's longest pass play of the preseason. Watson bought time when he escaped a sack and found Cooper wide open down the sidelines.

2 — Pick-6's by the Browns defense. Juan Thornhill and Caleb Biggers both scored touchdowns off interceptions in Saturday's first half.

3 — Straight preseason games in which the Browns defense produced points. Cleveland had safeties in each of its previous two games.

12 — Sacks by the Browns defense during the preseason. Nine of the 12 came in the final two games against the Eagles and Chiefs.

23 — Yards on a Cedric Tillman reception, the longest and most impressive passing play of Dorian Thompson-Robinson's quarter under center.

24 — Tackles by Tony Fields II, who led the team in tackles in both the Browns' preseason opener against the Jets and Saturday against the Chiefs, when he had 11.

15 — Days separating the Browns from their season opener Sept. 8, against the Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

