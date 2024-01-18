Browns Stephen Bravo-Brown to serve as special teams coordinator in the East-West Shrine Bowl 

The Browns will be sending an assistant coach to Frisco, Texas, to coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Assistant special teams coach Stephen Bravo-Brown was selected as the special teams coordinator for the 2024 West team in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The game is set for Feb. 1.
Bravo-Brown will coach alongside Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka – who will act as the head coach for the West team – Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb – who will be the offensive coordinator and Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu as the defensive coordinator.
The East-West Shrine Bowl has benefited Shriners Hospitals for Children since 1925 and its mission to provide quality specialty care for children. Shriners Children's is a health care system that provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families' ability to pay for services. The goal of the East-West Shrine Bowl is to raise the profile of Shriners Children's to offer care to children.
The East-West Shrine Bowl has been around for 99 years and is the longest-running college all-star football game in the country, giving top collegiate players the opportunity to showcase their skillset in front of NFL scouts. It also allows members of NFL coaching staffs to display their talent in coaching positions.
Bravo-Brown joined the Browns in 2020 and spent two seasons as the defensive quality control coach. He was then named the Browns special teams assistant in 2022. Bravo-Brown is in his third year as an NFL coach.
Bravo-Brown began his coaching career in 2015 as a wide receivers coach at Waldorf University. He then became the offensive quality control coach in 2016 at Wake Forest University, then as a graduate assistant/wide receivers assistant coach from 2017-18. In 2018, Bravo-Brown then joined the Vikings as part of the league's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching fellowship. He then was the 2019 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow with the Jets. He also then served as the wide receivers coach for Missouri State University in 2019 before joining the Browns.