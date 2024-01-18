Browns Stephen Bravo-Brown to serve as special teams coordinator in the East-West Shrine Bowl 

The Browns will be sending an assistant coach to Frisco, Texas, to coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Assistant special teams coach Stephen Bravo-Brown was selected as the special teams coordinator for the 2024 West team in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The game is set for Feb. 1.

Bravo-Brown will coach alongside Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka – who will act as the head coach for the West team – Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb – who will be the offensive coordinator and Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu as the defensive coordinator.

The East-West Shrine Bowl has benefited Shriners Hospitals for Children since 1925 and its mission to provide quality specialty care for children. Shriners Children's is a health care system that provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families' ability to pay for services. The goal of the East-West Shrine Bowl is to raise the profile of Shriners Children's to offer care to children.