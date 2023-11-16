Browns, Sugardale and Bud Light partner for first-of-its-kind 'Bacon & Beer' Game

As the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 19th at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the Browns, Sugardale and Bud Light will team up to create a unique gameday experience for fans.

The "Bacon & Beer" game is a first-of-its-kind partnership, where both Sugardale and Bud Light will be the presenting sponsors for the game that will feature special bacon-themed food items, Bud Light specials and various giveaways to enhance 21 + fans' overall gameday experience.

"Sugardale is proud to collaborate with the Browns and Bud Light to present the first-ever 'Bacon & Beer' game" said Rob Hite, Vice President of Marketing and Retail Sales for Sugardale. "We're thrilled to help bring an exciting and unique experience to Cleveland fans."

Dawg Pound Drive

Dawg Pound Drive will be transformed into an exciting tailgate atmosphere with the Bud Light Beer Garden and Sugardale Bacon Boulevard. The pregame party will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with various bacon-themed food items and Bud Light available for purchase.

21+ fans who purchase a Bud Light and a Sugardale smoked bacon-wrapped hot dog together will receive a Bud Light koozie and a coupon that fans can redeem for $5 back with applicable grocery store purchase. Further details of this retail promotion can be found below.

Sights & Sounds of the Dawg Pound

21 + fans can also participate by having Bud Light and Sugardale as part of their tailgates and will get the chance to appear on the scoreboard for the Sights & Sounds of the Dawg Pound feature. The Browns content team will be visiting various tailgate areas Sunday morning to capture fan tailgates that include Sugardale bacon products and Bud Light.

Bud Light Balcony

The Bud Light Balcony inside Cleveland Browns Stadium will continue the Bacon & Beer theme with special bacon food items and Bud Light specials. During the game, 21 + fans who purchase a Bud Light and Sugardale bacon food item together will receive a Bud Light koozie and a coupon to redeem for $5 back with applicable purchase.

Sugardale Bacon Food Items

Throughout the stadium, the Cleveland Browns will be selling various new menu items featuring Sugardale Bacon. Fans can visit Great Lakes Cheesesteaks in Section 139 to purchase a Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak or any Rosie & Rocco's location to purchase the Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza.

Retail Promotion

The fun doesn't end on game day though. From Nov. 15, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023, fans can get a $5 rebate when they purchase a Bud Light 12-pack and a pack of Sugardale bacon at participating Northeast Ohio retailers. Fans who purchase one (1) 12-pack of Bud Light/Budweiser and one (1) 12 oz. package of Sugardale Bacon can submit for a $5 digital rebate. More information can be found at ClevelandBrowns.com/baconandbeer

About Sugardale:

Sugardale delivers bacon, ham, dry sausage, pepperoni, hot dogs and sliced meats to major grocery chains, restaurants, pizza-makers and foodservice establishments across the United States and around the world. Producing meat in Northeast Ohio since 1920, Sugardale employs over 2,400 people in Stark and Columbiana counties and is proud to have their corporate headquarters in Massillon, Ohio.

About Bud Light: