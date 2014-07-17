News

Browns teammates provide strong support for Joe Haden's softball tournament

Jul 17, 2014 at 12:10 PM
hoyer_derby_071714.jpg

Brian Hoyer takes a swing during the home run derby. He finished second behind Buster Skrine.

Several members of the Cleveland Browns are participating in Joe Haden's celebrity softball game Thursday night at Classic Park in East Lake. We will have full video coverage of the home run derby and all-star game tomorrow on ClevelandBrowns.com.

There were a few noteworthy nuggets from the players' media availability prior to the event.

  • Brian Hoyer stated what we have all assumed for months: he feels 100 percent and will be a full go for training camp on July 26th.
  • Hoyer has been at the facility nearly every day during his break, working with a mix of different receivers. While offensive lineman Garrett Gilkey snapped him the ball, Hoyer delivered passes to other players in town, including Andrew Hawkins and Travis Benjamin.
  • Benjamin, on the other hand might be limited to begin training camp. A final decision still has not been made. Remember, it's still has only been nine months since the 24-year-old tore his ACL. He and the Browns will probably be a little more tedious with his workload in July and August.
  • A little known nugget: Benjamin has been rehabbing a vast majority of his time with Charles Johnson, a fellow receiver who also tore his ACL last season with Packers. Benjamin raved about Johnson. "His size and speed combination really do wow you when you watch him run routes," Benjamin said.
  • Joe Haden, who has lived in Cleveland since 2010, said the buzz around the city is like nothing he has ever seen. LeBron James returning to the Cavaliers has sparked an undeniable momentum affect. Confidence is at an all-time high and Haden thinks the energy will carry over to the Browns this season.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising