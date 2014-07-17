Browns teammates provide strong support for Joe Haden's softball tournament

Brian Hoyer takes a swing during the home run derby. He finished second behind Buster Skrine.
Several members of the Cleveland Browns are participating in Joe Haden's celebrity softball game Thursday night at Classic Park in East Lake. We will have full video coverage of the home run derby and all-star game tomorrow on ClevelandBrowns.com.
There were a few noteworthy nuggets from the players' media availability prior to the event.
- Brian Hoyer stated what we have all assumed for months: he feels 100 percent and will be a full go for training camp on July 26th.
- Hoyer has been at the facility nearly every day during his break, working with a mix of different receivers. While offensive lineman Garrett Gilkey snapped him the ball, Hoyer delivered passes to other players in town, including Andrew Hawkins and Travis Benjamin.
- Benjamin, on the other hand might be limited to begin training camp. A final decision still has not been made. Remember, it's still has only been nine months since the 24-year-old tore his ACL. He and the Browns will probably be a little more tedious with his workload in July and August.
- A little known nugget: Benjamin has been rehabbing a vast majority of his time with Charles Johnson, a fellow receiver who also tore his ACL last season with Packers. Benjamin raved about Johnson. "His size and speed combination really do wow you when you watch him run routes," Benjamin said.
- Joe Haden, who has lived in Cleveland since 2010, said the buzz around the city is like nothing he has ever seen. LeBron James returning to the Cavaliers has sparked an undeniable momentum affect. Confidence is at an all-time high and Haden thinks the energy will carry over to the Browns this season.