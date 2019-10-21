Browns testing possible changes along offensive line

The bye week brought the Browns much-needed rest and some time to step back and evaluate where they are as a team after six games.

With 10 contests left, there's still plenty of football to be played — football that might be played by some new faces.

Cleveland took a hard look at the performance of its offensive line and decided to see where its depth might be able to help it in the weeks ahead, starting with Monday's practice in which reserve guard Justin McCray saw snaps at essentially every position on the line. McCray has been the face of versatility and availability for the Browns since arriving via trade just before the start of the regular season, filling in at right tackle for the injured Chris Hubbard and also serving as a sixth lineman when the Browns have implemented heavy packages.

Fans might recognize McCray as the subject of an official's in-game announcement: "No. 67 is reporting as eligible."

"No, well, ever since I was in Green Bay, that is something that they asked me to do there," McCray said when asked if a potential position change would be a difficult adjustment. "With (Browns offensive line coach) (James) Campen, and (Browns assistant offensive line coach) (Jeff) Blasko as well. So I just sort of got used to the role and wherever they asked me to play that is usually what I go out and do."

McCray added that all he really needs to make such an adjustment is "get some reps during the week," a logical request for someone who's going to be performing a task that might not come as second nature. The same might be expected from guard Wyatt Teller, another acquisition just before the start of the regular season who could also see some playing time. All seven active linemen — which included McCray and Teller — saw action in Week 6.

It's not certain that any changes will come, of course, with head coach Freddie Kitchens confirming only that some players are getting reps at multiple positions, a more common occurrence than one might think.