Browns to honor high school senior football players with 'One More Time' ceremony

These athletes join us, in uniform, One More Time, as the Cleveland Browns celebrate them and their road to excellence as a scholar athlete. The Browns' support of the schools represented began years ago, as these athletes played football on synthetic turf fields that were donated by the Browns and Haslam family to support their community. With the installment of the fields, education, sportsmanship and advancing the game of football was a priority. The new fields created opportunities for the Browns to launch more Play 60 programs including , Jr. Browns Flag Football and other Legends Clinics over the summer, and further encouraged academics as the pathway to wear your team colors. The synthetic turf fields illustrate the Browns Give Back mission of keeping kids active through Play Football and Play 60 programming from elementary school through high school.