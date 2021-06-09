Browns to host New York Giants for 2 joint practices during training camp

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday the Browns will host the New York Giants for two joint practices in Berea before the two teams play their second preseason game in Cleveland on Aug. 22.

"They'll be coming with us to practice," Stefanski said. "I think (the practices) are great and I think you can get a ton out of them. It certainly ramps up the intensity, but guys take care of each other knowing they're getting good work ahead of the game. I think it's a great time to control the environment and give guys different schemes other than their own."

The Browns haven't participated in joint practices since 2019, when they traveled to Indianapolis for two practices with the Colts during the preseason. They were initially scheduled to travel to Green Bay for a pair of joint practices with the Packers in 2020, but COVID-19 protocols limited teams to conducting training camps in their home cities.

The Giants, led by second-year coach Joe Judge, are coming off a 6-10 season and are led by quarterback Daniel Jones, the sixth overall pick of the 2019 draft. Running back Saquon Barkley, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last season, is working his way back to full health, while free-agent acquisition WR Kenny Golladay and 2021 first-round pick WR Kadarius Toney highlight some of the top players in New York.