Browns vs. Bengals game time for Week 18 officially announced

Game time for the Browns matchup against the Bengals in Week 18 is officially set.
The NFL announced on Sunday night that the Browns' final regular season game will be played on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium. It will be the second time the Browns face the Bengals this season, after they hosted the Bengals in Week 1 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are 11-5 heading into Week 18 after beating the Jets at home in Week 17. Cleveland also cliched a playoff berth with their win over the Jets for the first time since 2020.
