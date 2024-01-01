Browns vs. Bengals game time for Week 18 officially announced

The NFL announced on Sunday night that the Browns' final regular season game will be played on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium. It will be the second time the Browns face the Bengals this season, after they hosted the Bengals in Week 1 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are 11-5 heading into Week 18 after beating the Jets at home in Week 17. Cleveland also cliched a playoff berth with their win over the Jets for the first time since 2020.