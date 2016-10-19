Browns vs. Bengals injury report - 10/19

[
Cleveland Browns
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|10/19/2016
|10/20/2016
|10/21/2016
|Status
|DB
|Marcus Burley
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WR
|Corey Coleman
|Hand
|DNP
|DL
|Xavier Cooper
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|TE
|Seth DeValve
|Knee
|DNP
|DB
|Joe Haden
|Groin
|DNP
|QB
|Josh McCown
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|DL
|Carl Nassib
|Hand
|FULL
|WR
|Terrelle Pryor
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DB
|Jamar Taylor
|Knee
|LIMITED
|TE
|Randall Telfer
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|OL
|Joe Thomas
|Not injury related
|DNP
Cincinnati Bengals
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|10/19/2016
|10/20/2016
|10/21/2016
|Status
|OL
|Clint Boling
|Shoulder
|DNP
|OL
|Russell Bodine
|Ankle
|DNP
|LB
|Vontaze Burfict
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|TE
|Tyler Eifert
|Back/Ankle
|LIMITED
|DL
|Domata Peko
|Not injury related
|DNP
|DL
|Pat Sims
|Neck
|DNP
|OL
|Andrew Whitworth
|Not injury related
|DNP
Full Participation (FP)=100% of player's normal reps; Limited (LP)=less than 100% of player's normal reps; Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP); Bold indicates change in status; Probable=virtual certainty player will be available for normal duties. Questionable=50/50% chance player will not play; Doubtful=at least 75% chance player will not play; Out = will not play.