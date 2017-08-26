Browns vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, listen, stream, announcers and more

General Info:
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. (ET)
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Watch:
TV Channel: News 5, Cleveland
Listen:
Radio: The game can be heard on 92.3 The Fan, ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5). Pregame radio coverage begins at 9 a.m. on ESPN 850 WKNR. Postgame coverage can be heard on 92.3 The Fan. Listen online at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile app.NFL broadcast rules prohibit teams from streaming game broadcasts outside of their home marketing territory. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to game broadcasts via TuneIn. (Seven-day free trial available)
[
Stream:
Stream preseason and regular season games online with NFL GamePass. Click here for more info.
Other Info:
Announcers: TV - Mike Patrick, Solomon Wilcots, Andy Baskin (sidelines); Radio - Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Matchup history: Tampa leads the preseason series, 5-4, winning the last game 30-13 last preseason. Cleveland leads the all-time regular season series, 6-3.
