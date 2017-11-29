Browns vs. Chargers injury report - 11/29

Cleveland Browns
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|11/29/2017
|11/30/2017
|12/1/2017
|Status
|WR
|Kenny Britt
|Knee
|LIMITED
|WR
|Sammie Coates
|Knee/Ankle
|DNP
|RB
|Isaiah Crowell
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|WR
|Ricardo Louis
|Chest/Ribs
|FULL
|DB
|Derron Smith
|Knee
|LIMITED
Los Angeles Chargers
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|11/29/2017
|11/30/2017
|12/1/2017
|Status
|DB
|Casey Hayward
|Calf/Personal
|DNP
|DT
|Corey Liuget
|Toe
|DNP
|K
|Nick Novak
|Back
|LIMITED
|C
|Spencer Pulley
|Knee
|LIMITED
|WR
|Mike Williams
|Knee
|DNP
Full Participation (Full)=100% of player's normal reps; Limited =less than 100% of player's normal reps; Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP). OUT = Will not play; DOUBTFUL = Unlikely to Play; QUESTIONABLE = Uncertain if player will play.