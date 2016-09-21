Browns vs. Dolphins injury report - 9/21

[
Cleveland Browns
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|9/21/2016
|9/22/2016
|9/23/2016
|Status
|DB
|Ibraheim Campbell
|Hamstring
|DNP
|OL
|Cameron Erving
|Chest/Lung
|DNP
|QB
|Josh McCown
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DL
|Carl Nassib
|Hand
|DNP
|DL
|Stephen Paea
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|DL
|Danny Shelton
|Knee
|LIMITED
|TE
|Randall Telfer
|Neck
|LIMITED
|OL
|Joe Thomas
|Not injury related
|DNP
Miami Dolphins
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|9/21/2016
|9/22/2016
|9/23/2016
|Status
|RB
|Arian Foster
|Groin
|DNP
|DB
|Xavien Howard
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LB
|Jelani Jenkins
|Knee
|DNP
|LB
|Koa Misi
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LB
|Spencer Paysinger
|Neck
|LIMITED
|OL
|Mike Pouncey
|Hip
|DNP
Full Participation (FP)=100% of player's normal reps; Limited (LP)=less than 100% of player's normal reps; Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP); Bold indicates change in status; Probable=virtual certainty player will be available for normal duties. Questionable=50/50% chance player will not play; Doubtful=at least 75% chance player will not play; Out = will not play.