Browns vs. Giants injury report - 11/23

Cleveland Browns
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|11/23/2016
|11/24/2016
|11/25/2016
|Status
|DB
|Joe Haden
|Groin
|FULL
|WR
|Andrew Hawkins
|Finger
|FULL
|QB
|Cody Kessler
|Concussion
|DNP
|DB
|Ed Reynolds II
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LB
|Joe Schobert
|Finger
|FULL
|DB
|Jamar Taylor
|Groin
|LIMITED
|TE
|Randall Telfer
|Thumb
|FULL
|OL
|Joe Thomas
|Knee
|DNP
|DB
|Tramon Williams Sr.
|Knee
|LIMITED
New York Giants
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|11/23/2016
|11/24/2016
|11/25/2016
|Status
|WR
|Dwayne Harris
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|G
|Brett Jones
|Calf
|DNP
|WR
|Roger Lewis
|Concussion
|DNP
|T
|Marshall Newhouse
|Knee
|DNP
|G
|Justin Pugh
|Knee
|LIMITED
|DE
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Knee
|DNP
Full Participation (FP)=100% of player's normal reps; Limited (LP)=less than 100% of player's normal reps; Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP); Bold indicates change in status; Probable=virtual certainty player will be available for normal duties. Questionable=50/50% chance player will not play; Doubtful=at least 75% chance player will not play; Out = will not play.