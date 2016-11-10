Browns vs. Ravens: How to watch, listen, stream, announcers and more

Date: Thursday, Nov. 8, 2016
Kickoff: 8:25 p.m. (ET)
Location: M&T Bank Stadium; Cleveland
TV Channel: NFL Network (WKYC, Channel 3 in Cleveland markets)
Radio: The game can be heard on 92.3 The Fan, ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5). Pregame radio coverage begins at 9 a.m. on ESPN 850 WKNR. Postgame coverage can be heard on 92.3 The Fan. Listen online at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile app. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to game broadcasts via TuneIn. (Seven-day free trial available)
More TV coverage: Browns Countdown, an hourlong pre-game show featuring Andy Baskin, Nathan Zegura, Hanford Dixon and more, airs at 11 a.m. on WEWS NewsChannel 5.
Stream: Watch every regular season game on demand with NFL GamePass. Click here for more info.
Announcers: TV - Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Heather Cox (sidelines); Radio - Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Matchup history: The Ravens lead the series, 26-9. The Ravens won the last matchup, 25-20, on Sept. 18.
