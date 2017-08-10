Browns vs. Saints: How to watch, listen, stream, announcers and more

General Info:
Date: Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017
Kickoff: 8 p.m. (ET)
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Watch:
TV Channel: News 5, Cleveland
More TV coverage: Building the Browns, which provides an exclusive, in-depth look inside team meetings, practice coverage, interviews and more, airs at 7 p.m. Browns Countdown follows at 7:30, as Andy Baskin, Nathan Zegura, Matt Wilhelm, Dustin Fox and Browns legends Hanford Dixon and Bernie Kosar provide live updates and the latest information heading into the game.
Listen:
Radio: The game can be heard on 92.3 The Fan, ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5). Pregame radio coverage begins at 9 a.m. on ESPN 850 WKNR. Postgame coverage can be heard on 92.3 The Fan. Listen online at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile app. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to game broadcasts via TuneIn. (Seven-day free trial available)
Stream:
Stream preseason and regular season games online with NFL GamePass.
Other Info:
Announcers: TV - Mike Patrick, Solomon Wilcots, Andy Baskin (sidelines); Radio - Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Matchup history: The preseason series is tied, 1-1. Cleveland leads the regular season series, 13-4, winning the last matchup, 26-24, on Sept. 14, 2014.
