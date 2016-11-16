Browns vs. Steelers injury report - 11/16

[
](http://brow.nz/2aY0WQS)
Cleveland Browns
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|11/16/2016
|11/17/2016
|11/18/2016
|Status
|DB
|Joe Haden
|Groin
|FULL
|WR
|Andrew Hawkins
|Finger
|FULL
|DL
|Danny Shelton
|Wrist
|FULL
|DB
|Jamar Taylor
|Groin
|LIMITED
|TE
|Randall Telfer
|Thumb
|FULL
|OL
|Joe Thomas
|Knee
|DNP
|DB
|Tramon Williams
|Knee
|DNP
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|11/16/2016
|11/17/2016
|11/18/2016
|Status
|WR
|Sammie Coates
|Finger
|LIMITED
|S
|Jordan Dangerfield
|Groin
|LIMITED
|DE
|Cameron Heyward
|Pectoral
|DNP
|WR
|Darrius Heyward-Bey
|Foot
|DNP
|TE
|Ladarius Green
|Knee
|LIMITED
|TE
|Xavier Grimble
|Quadricep
|LIMITED
|C
|Maurkice Pouncey
|Finger
|DNP
|S
|Shamarko Thomas
|Groin
|DNP
|WR
|Markus Wheaton
|Shoulder
|DNP
|RB
|DeAngelo Williams
|Knee
|DNP
Full Participation (FP)=100% of player's normal reps; Limited (LP)=less than 100% of player's normal reps; Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP); Bold indicates change in status; Probable=virtual certainty player will be available for normal duties. Questionable=50/50% chance player will not play; Doubtful=at least 75% chance player will not play; Out = will not play.