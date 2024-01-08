Browns vs. Texans Wild Card playoff game time officially announced

Cleveland will travel to Houston to face the Texans on Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Jan 07, 2024 at 09:38 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

First the matchup, and now the game time is set.

As Week 18 played out, the Browns first found out that they will face the Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Then, on Sunday evening, it was officially announced that the Browns will take on the Texans on Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be on NBC.

With the Texans winning the AFC South division title and clinching the No. 4 seed, they will host the Browns at NRG Stadium for the first round of the playoffs.

This will be the second time this season that the Browns have faced the Texans in Houston, as the Browns beat the Texans 36-22 in Week 16. The Browns wrapped up the regular season with an 11-6 record after losing to the Bengals in Week 18.

The Texans first clinched a playoff berth with their 23-19 win over the Colts in Week 18. Then, as the Jaguars lost to the Titans on Sunday, the Texans claimed the division title.

