Browns vs. Titans injury report - 10/18

Cleveland Browns
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|10/20/2017
|Status
|LB
|James Burgess
|Knee
|DNP
|WR
|Kenny Britt
|Knee/Groin
|LIMITED
|QB
|Kevin Hogan
|Ribs
|FULL
|DL
|Jamie Meder
|Toe
|LIMITED
|DL
|Danny Shelton
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|DB
|Jamar Taylor
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|TE
|Randall Telfer
|Knee
|FULL
|OL
|Joe Thomas
|Knee
|DNP
|DB
|Jabrill Peppers
|Toe
|DNP
Tennessee Titans
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|10/20/2017
|Status
|DB
|Johnathan Cyprien
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WR
|Corey Davis
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LB
|Derrick Morgan
|Abdomen
|DNP
|RB
|Demarco Murray
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LB
|Brian Orakpo
|Not injury related
|DNP
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Hamstring
|FULL
Full Participation (Full)=100% of player's normal reps; Limited =less than 100% of player's normal reps; Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP). OUT = Will not play; DOUBTFUL = Unlikely to Play; QUESTIONABLE = Uncertain if player will play.