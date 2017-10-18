News

Browns vs. Titans injury report - 10/18

Oct 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM
Cleveland Browns

Position Name Injury 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 10/20/2017 Status
LB James Burgess Knee DNP
WR Kenny Britt Knee/Groin LIMITED
QB Kevin Hogan Ribs FULL
DL Jamie Meder Toe LIMITED
DL Danny Shelton Ankle LIMITED
DB Jamar Taylor Ribs LIMITED
TE Randall Telfer Knee FULL
OL Joe Thomas Knee DNP
DB Jabrill Peppers Toe DNP

Tennessee Titans

Position Name Injury 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 10/20/2017 Status
DB Johnathan Cyprien Hamstring DNP
WR Corey Davis Hamstring DNP
LB Derrick Morgan Abdomen DNP
RB Demarco Murray Hamstring DNP
LB Brian Orakpo Not injury related DNP
QB Marcus Mariota Hamstring FULL

Full Participation (Full)=100% of player's normal reps; Limited =less than 100% of player's normal reps; Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP). OUT = Will not play; DOUBTFUL = Unlikely to Play; QUESTIONABLE = Uncertain if player will play.

Advertising