BrownsCamp Daily: Grind doesn't stop after another physical practice

Hue Jackson was in a good mood after Monday's practice, the second in a row that truly tested the Browns from a mental and physical standpoint.
The players responded, and that's what Jackson expected.
"I expect more from this team. I want more from this team. That is the expectation," Jackson said. "I really believe we are going to be a better football team. We will put a better product out on the field than what we did a year ago because I think these guys understand where we are."
Here's what you might have missed from a productive Monday.
Shon Coleman![](/team/roster/shon-coleman/6dc60f80-b691-4010-be09-47e853222f9f/ "Shon Coleman") knows RT competition is ongoing until he's told job is his
Jabrill Peppers![](/team/roster/jabrill-peppers/4d50048d-548c-4861-809a-85b85eaba8f3/ "Jabrill Peppers") all over the field in another spirited practice
The Browns practice on day 14 of training camp.