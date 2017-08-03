BrownsCamp Daily: Legends look on as Browns press forward

Jim Brown and Bruce Smith watched the Browns practice Wednesday.
Not bad. Not bad at all.
It was a truly legendary day on the practice fields as Cleveland returned from its day off. The Browns have one more practice on the agenda, set for this afternoon at 3:25 p.m., before they travel downtown for Friday's Orange & Brown Scrimmage.
A couple of assistant coaches and players will address the media around lunch in interviews that can be viewed live on ClevelandBrowns.com.
Here's what you might have missed Wednesday.
The Browns practice on day 7 of training camp.
The Browns pass catchers, including David Njoku, Kenny Britt, and Corey Coleman, practice Wednesday.