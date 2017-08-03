News

#BrownsCamp Daily: Legends look on as Browns press forward

Aug 03, 2017 at 03:20 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Jim Brown and Bruce Smith watched the Browns practice Wednesday.

Not bad. Not bad at all.

It was a truly legendary day on the practice fields as Cleveland returned from its day off. The Browns have one more practice on the agenda, set for this afternoon at 3:25 p.m., before they travel downtown for Friday's Orange & Brown Scrimmage.

A couple of assistant coaches and players will address the media around lunch in interviews that can be viewed live on ClevelandBrowns.com.

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday.

Browns player press conferences

Jabrill Peppers facing competition from all angles

Desmond Bryant letting his teammates know he's back

Hue Jackson press conference

Myles Garrett starts, shines on Day 7

On-field Observations: Moving day on Browns D-line

Quotebook: "You don't have to be a veteran to be a leader"

Photos: 2017 Training Camp - 8/2

The Browns practice on day 7 of training camp.

Photos: Browns WRs/TEs - 8/2

The Browns pass catchers, including David Njoku, Kenny Britt, and Corey Coleman, practice Wednesday.

