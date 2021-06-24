'Building the Browns' collects its 4th Emmy

"Building the Browns" just keeps on winning.

The team's longstanding, trend-setting behind-the-scenes docuseries, collected its fourth Lower Great Lakes Regional Emmy Award this past weekend, marking the third consecutive year it's taken home one of the top honors for its genre. It's now won an Emmy four separate times since its debut in 2014.

This time around, BTB won Best Sports Program - Post-Produced or Edited for a second straight year for Episode 3 of 2020, "The Virtual Draft," which premiered May 3, 2020, on News 5 and the Browns' YouTube Channel. The 22-minute episode, which has been viewed more than 250,000 times on YouTube, was shot and edited completely off-site with each member of the seven-man production team working from their respective homes during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Robert Conroy (Editor), Ricky Soinski (Executive Producer & Editor), Keith Mollohan (Producer & Editor), Paul Taylor (Director), Anthony Baucco (Cinematographer), Andrew Davidson (Cinematographer) and Jeff McDaniel (Cinematographer) each played a part in making the episode come to life in the face of some adverse circumstances.