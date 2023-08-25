Burning Questions

Presented by

Burning Questions for final preseason game vs. Chiefs

The biggest questions the Browns face as they head into their final preseason game

Aug 25, 2023 at 01:09 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Burning 1

The Browns will square off against the Chiefs on Saturday in Kansas City for their final preseason game.

Here are the top three burning questions ahead of the game:

Which RB will shine?

RB Nick Chubb has yet to play in the preseason, and there's a chance he remains on the sidelines Saturday. In the Browns indoor practices this week, RB Jordan Wilkins and RB John Kelly Jr. split first-string snaps Wednesday while Jerome Ford remained out with his hamstring injury.

Both Kelly and Wilkins have played well in practice, as Wilkins had at least four runs that were 10-yard gains before a defender was near him and Kelly took a handoff up the left sideline for 40 yards for a touchdown. They'll both look to carry that into Saturday's game.

Ford is recuperating from a hamstring injury, which means that the other running backs on the roster must take on more responsibility.

"I think it's great competition," Stefanski said. "Unfortunate for Jerome (Ford), but great opportunity for those other guys to get good reps out here at practice, getting great reps in the game. So, I think it's a great competition in that entire room."

What to expect from the starting offense?

Browns offensive starters have played on just one drive during the preseason. In that game against the Commanders, QB Deshaun Watson completed all three of his passes for 12 yards and ran three times for a total of 20 yards. The drive, however, ended without any points as the Browns were unable to convert on a fourth-and-goal on the 1.

 On Saturday, Watson is expected to take 20-25 snaps — a bit more than his 12 snaps against the Commanders. The offense's biggest goal Saturday is to have a smooth and clean operation.

 "If you can do that and just go out there and be sharp and then execute the game plan and just follow your reads and follow your footwork, then everything else is going to take care of itself," Watson said. "So not even just for the preseason games, but for the regular season games, that's what you want to go into each and every week with the clean, smooth operation. If you can do that, everything else is going to take care of itself."

 Will Cade York bounce back?

 K Cade York made three of his four field goal attempts last week against the Eagles. The second-year kicker out of LSU has been practicing to be perfect for Saturday's game. 

 "We talk about taking the practice field to the game field," Stefanski said. "So, it's like all of our guys we just talked about it. Just continue to work."

At Thursday's practice, York went 6-for-6 with crowd noise blaring from the speakers inside the Browns' practice facility. A number of the kicks were from 45 yards or more. 

"Kickers want to make every kick, we want Cade to make every kick," Stefanski said. "You just got to continue to work through it. It's really as simple as that. The kid works very hard. He'll continue to do that."

Related Content

news

Burning Questions for 3rd preseason game vs. Eagles

The biggest questions the Browns face as they head into their third preseason game
news

Burning Questions for 2nd preseason game vs. Commanders

The biggest questions the Browns face as they head into their second preseason game against the Commanders
news

Burning Questions for Hall of Fame Game vs. Jets

The biggest questions the Browns face as they head into their first preseason game
news

Burning Questions for Week 18 vs. Steelers

The biggest questions the Browns face in their final game of the season
news

Burning Questions for Week 17 vs. Commanders

Even though the playoffs are out of sight, the Browns are still placing plenty of importance on their final two games of the season
news

Burning Questions for Week 16 vs. Saints

The biggest questions the Browns face in their final home game of the regular season
news

Burning Questions for Week 15 vs. Ravens

The biggest questions the Browns face in their second-to-last home game of 2022
news

Burning Questions for Week 14 vs. Bengals

The biggest questions the Browns face in their quest for a third straight win Sunday against the Bengals
news

Burning Questions for Week 13 vs. Texans

Deshaun Watson will make his debut as the Browns look to add to their playoff push
news

Burning Questions for Week 12 vs. Buccaneers

The Browns are looking to snap a two-game losing streak
news

Burning Questions for Week 11 vs. Bills

The biggest questions the Browns face as they head to Ford Field
Advertising