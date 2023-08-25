Burning Questions for final preseason game vs. Chiefs

The Browns will square off against the Chiefs on Saturday in Kansas City for their final preseason game.

Here are the top three burning questions ahead of the game:

Which RB will shine?

RB Nick Chubb has yet to play in the preseason, and there's a chance he remains on the sidelines Saturday. In the Browns indoor practices this week, RB Jordan Wilkins and RB John Kelly Jr. split first-string snaps Wednesday while Jerome Ford remained out with his hamstring injury.

Both Kelly and Wilkins have played well in practice, as Wilkins had at least four runs that were 10-yard gains before a defender was near him and Kelly took a handoff up the left sideline for 40 yards for a touchdown. They'll both look to carry that into Saturday's game.

Ford is recuperating from a hamstring injury, which means that the other running backs on the roster must take on more responsibility.

"I think it's great competition," Stefanski said. "Unfortunate for Jerome (Ford), but great opportunity for those other guys to get good reps out here at practice, getting great reps in the game. So, I think it's a great competition in that entire room."

What to expect from the starting offense?

Browns offensive starters have played on just one drive during the preseason. In that game against the Commanders, QB Deshaun Watson completed all three of his passes for 12 yards and ran three times for a total of 20 yards. The drive, however, ended without any points as the Browns were unable to convert on a fourth-and-goal on the 1.

On Saturday, Watson is expected to take 20-25 snaps — a bit more than his 12 snaps against the Commanders. The offense's biggest goal Saturday is to have a smooth and clean operation.

"If you can do that and just go out there and be sharp and then execute the game plan and just follow your reads and follow your footwork, then everything else is going to take care of itself," Watson said. "So not even just for the preseason games, but for the regular season games, that's what you want to go into each and every week with the clean, smooth operation. If you can do that, everything else is going to take care of itself."

Will Cade York bounce back?

K Cade York made three of his four field goal attempts last week against the Eagles. The second-year kicker out of LSU has been practicing to be perfect for Saturday's game.

"We talk about taking the practice field to the game field," Stefanski said. "So, it's like all of our guys we just talked about it. Just continue to work."

At Thursday's practice, York went 6-for-6 with crowd noise blaring from the speakers inside the Browns' practice facility. A number of the kicks were from 45 yards or more.