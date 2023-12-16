Burning questions for the Browns ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Bears

Will the Browns stop the run?

The upcoming game will see the Browns facing off against the Bears' formidable top five rushing attack. The Browns are 11th in rushing yards allowed with 1,343 and 24th in the league at giving up rushing touchdowns with 14. Stopping the run has been an issue for the Browns defense.

The Bears rush is spearheaded by QB Justin Fields, who has rushed for 458 yards this season. He averages 5.1 yards per carry and has scored two rushing touchdowns in nine games this season.

"I mean, him and that entire offense have evolved," DE Myles Garrett said. "His timing, his pocket presence, and figuring out when he needs to run or pass and looking at his reads and when he doesn't see it, he'll use his legs. Last time we played, he was trying to stand in the pocket and trying to deliver passes. I don't think he really had the timing down. That internal clock was going, played some good rushes on the other side. And now he kind of has that feel like, all right, not here, there, and he'll use his God-given ability to get out of there."

Despite the fact that the Bears have a good rushing attack, Fields has fumbled the ball seven times this season, though he has only lost four of them. The Browns can look to take advantage, as their defense has forced 10 fumbles and recovered eight of them.