Burning Questions for Week 18 vs. Steelers

1. Will offense keep building momentum?

The Browns saw the big steps they've been looking for in QB Deshaun Watson and the offense last week in the second half of a 24-10 win over the Commanders, but there's still plenty of room for improvement in the final game of the year.

Now, the Browns want to see consistent production through four quarters. Watson's three passing touchdowns were impressive last week, but they all came after a first half where he went 3-for-8 with 23 passing yards. The Browns trailed the Commanders 7-3 at halftime but turned things around in a dominant way in the final two quarters.

"Execution I think was the biggest thing," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "Guys made plays in the second half. Our third-down conversions and our efficiency. We ran the ball well in the second. We ran it well in the first half, too – we just didn't have a lot of cracks at it. That was the biggest thing.

"We went in the locker room, and it was kind of a strange locker room. It was very quiet. It was different. Challenged the guys to come out and play their best football in the second half, and they did. We really did everything we wanted to do in that second half until we put on the brakes."

The Steelers rank 20th in the league against the pass and have allowed 225.4 passing yards allowed per game.