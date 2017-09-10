News

By the Numbers: Browns defense a bright spot in loss to Steelers

Sep 10, 2017 at 10:28 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

CLEVELAND — We're breaking it down by the numbers after the Browns fell to the Steelers, 21-18, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

290 — The Browns went toe-to-toe with what's considered one of the league's best offenses, holding Pittsburgh to 290 total yards and 5-of-13 on third downs.

222 — In his regular season debut, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer passed for 222 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-30 attempts. He also ran for 17 yards and another touchdown.

182 — For all of the Steelers' offensive struggles, Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown was seemingly unstoppable Sunday, catching 11 passes for 182 yards.

32 — The last time the Steelers came to Cleveland, Le'Veon Bell ran 28 times for 146 yards. Not this year. The Browns held the Pro Bowl running back to 32 yards on 10 carries.

1 — Without rookie defensive end and No. 1 pick Myles Garrett, Cleveland's pass rush didn't have much of an effect on Ben Roethlisberger, recording one sack and one hurry.

5 — Head coach Hue Jackson said second-year receiver Corey Coleman needed to have a big game. The former 2016 first-round pick caught five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown that cut the deficit to three points late in the fourth quarter.

4 — After struggling with penalties in the preseason, the Browns had just four Sunday while the Steelers totaled 13.

237 — While Kizer showed promise, Cleveland's offense finished with just 237 total yards, including less than 100 at halftime. 

9 — In his first regular season start, second-year linebacker Joe Schobert led the Browns with nine tackles.​

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising