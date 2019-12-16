By the Numbers: Nick Chubb racks up more accolades in Browns' loss

We're breaking down the stats from the Browns' 38-24 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium.

8 - Nick Chubb scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season in the second quarter and became the first Browns running back with eight rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons since Leroy Kelly in 1969.

75 - Chubb is also the first NFL player to record at least 75 scrimmage yards in the first 14 games of a season since Arizona's David Johnson in 2016.

127 - Chubb finished the game with 127 total rushing yards and is still the NFL's rushing leader.

2016 - Jarvis Landry became the first Browns player to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season since Terrelle Pryor caught 1,007 yards in 2016.

57 - The Browns saw firsthand what Kyler Murray's dual-threat abilities can do against a struggling defense. The 2019 first overall pick ran for 57 yards and passed for 219 yards to keep Arizona in front for four quarters.

226 - The Cardinals gashed the Browns for 226 rushing yards with 145 of those yards coming in the first half, which ended with the Browns down 21-10.

445 - In total, the Cardinals accumulated 445 offensive yards, a season high. They had 299 total yards at the end of the first half, which is more than they've had in six full games this season.

0 - The Browns defense allowed Murray to pass with a clean pocket for most of the game. Cleveland failed to record a sack in a game for the first time this season.

4 - Touchdowns from Kenyan Drake, who rushed for 137 yards and was the first Cardinals player with four rushing touchdowns since Ronald Moore on Dec. 5, 1993.