Canton McKinley and North Canton Hoover are Ready to Battle in Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week

Records: Canton McKinley (3-1), Hoover (4-1)

What: Federal Conference Game

Date: Friday, September 27, 2019

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Location: North Canton Hoover Stadium

430 Wise Ave NE

North Canton, OH 44720

This week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) will feature Canton McKinley and Hoover (North Canton) on Friday, Sept. 27.

In this week's matchup, the Hoover Vikings will host the Canton McKinely Bulldogs. McKinley is coming off a big win at home against Green High School outscoring them 41-7. The Bulldogs have averaged at least 30+ points each game this season. Their new weapon this season – Junior Quarterback Elijah Wesley – has a total of 323 yards passing and five touchdowns so far this season.

The Vikings have had a strong start to their season as well, racking up a total of 252 points in four games. In their last game, Hoover overwhelmed Canton GlenOak 56-21. Leading the Vikings potent offense this season are junior quarterback Connor Ashby and senior running back Adam Griguolo. Ashby has thrown for 638 yards this season and Grigulo has totaled 518 rushing yards in the four games he has played this year.

In 2018, the Vikings lost the matchup against the Bulldogs 40-21. With home field advantage, the Vikings look to avenge last year's loss.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.