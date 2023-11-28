CB Denzel Ward's jersey and gloves on display in Hall of Fame

When the Browns beat the Steelers in Week 11, CB Denzel Ward had a historic moment. He recorded one pass defensed against the Steelers, but it gave him a total of 10 passes defensed this season. It made him the first player since at least 2000 to have at least 10 passes defensed and two interceptions in each of his first six seasons.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame — located in Canton, Ohio — is recognizing that achievement, as they have displayed Ward's jersey and gloves that he wore against the Steelers in their "Pro Football Today Gallery."