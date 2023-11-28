CB Denzel Ward's jersey and gloves on display in Hall of Fame

Nov 28, 2023 at 06:45 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

When the Browns beat the Steelers in Week 11, CB Denzel Ward had a historic moment. He recorded one pass defensed against the Steelers, but it gave him a total of 10 passes defensed this season. It made him the first player since at least 2000 to have at least 10 passes defensed and two interceptions in each of his first six seasons.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame — located in Canton, Ohio — is recognizing that achievement, as they have displayed Ward's jersey and gloves that he wore against the Steelers in their "Pro Football Today Gallery."

Through 10 games this season, Ward has 25 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 10 passes defended. He has been a key piece in the secondary for the Browns defense. Ward did not play in their Week 12 matchup as he was out with a shoulder injury.

