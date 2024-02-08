 Skip to main content
Cleveland Browns and Haslam Sports Group provide statement on future stadium planning

Feb 08, 2024 at 11:20 AM
Below is a statement from Cleveland Browns/Haslam Sports Group Spokesperson Peter John-Baptiste on Browns future stadium planning:

"We've been clear on how complex future stadium planning can be. One certainty is our commitment to greatly improving our fan experience while also creating a transformative and lasting impact to benefit all of Northeast Ohio. We understand the magnitude of opportunity with a stadium project intent on driving more large-scale events to our region and are methodically looking at every possibility. We appreciate the collaborative process with the City of Cleveland and the leadership of Mayor Bibb in analyzing the landbridge and renovating the current stadium. At the same time, as part of our comprehensive planning efforts, we are also studying other potential stadium options in Northeast Ohio at various additional sites. There is still plenty of work to do and diligence to process before a long term stadium solution is determined and will share further updates at the appropriate time."

