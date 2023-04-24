Cleveland Browns extend USA Football Coach Certification in support of youth players

The Cleveland Browns and University Hospitals have made a strong statement of support for youth football in Northeast Ohio by providing more than 1,500 USA Football Youth Coach Certifications to local youth coaches for 2023. Their generous contribution ensures that thousands of young athletes will learn from certified coaches this year.

The Browns and USA Football, a non-profit that serves as the sport's U.S. governing body and a Recognized Sport Organization of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, prioritize providing young athletes and their families with healthy, positive experiences through football.

Northeast Ohio youth football coaches whose leagues enroll with USA Football are eligible to receive Youth Coach Certification at no charge thanks to the Browns and University Hospitals. Enrollment with USA Football is free and open for all youth football organizations.

"As the Browns find different methods to continue growing the game of football and delivering exceptional support to the sport across Northeast Ohio, it is necessary that we continue to promote and teach children how to play the game the right way," said Cleveland Browns Vice President of Community Relations, Jenner Tekancic. "The decision to help support these coaches become more prepared and provide a safer experience through the USA Football youth coach certification is important and we are proud of our partnership to engage coaches through this opportunity."

Accredited by the United States Center for Coaching Excellence’s (USCCE), USA Football's Youth Coach Certification provides coaches with evidence-based knowledge, resources and skills to ensure they teach age-appropriate skills and take a holistic approach to both child and athlete development. More than one million coach certifications have been completed nationwide since 2012.

USA Football's Youth Coach Certification encompasses the Football Development Model (FDM). Developed in partnership with medical, child development, long-term athlete development and football subject matter experts, the FDM aligns with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee's long-term athlete development principles. At its foundation, the FDM focuses on progressive skill instruction that teaches young athletes age-appropriate skills and meets them at their current stage of development.

"The Browns are steadfast supporters of Ohio youth football," said USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck. "Their commitment means thousands of young athletes will experience the physical and social benefits of football this year while learning from coaches who are prepared to provide age-appropriate instruction in a healthy environment."

"At University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, our team is dedicated to the health and safety of our athletes. We specialize in injury prevention, recovery and rehabilitation, and performance excellence in athletes of all ages and levels," said James Voos, MD, head team physician for the Browns and the Jack and Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. "Together with the Cleveland Browns, we develop age-specific youth sports programs that keep young athletes on the field and at the top of their game. We are excited about this extension and our continued partnership with the Browns in support of USA Football."