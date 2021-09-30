Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 21st Annual Golf Tournament

Funds raised will go toward helping the Browns reach their commitments outlined from the "Stay in the Game!, Keep Learning Every Day Network," dedicated toward advocating the importance of school attendance and putting an end to chronic absenteeism. The team engages school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. The Foundation helps kids get to school and stay in school by building awareness, supplying fundamental necessities such as clothing and digital connectivity for remote learning, as well as funding interventions that support engagement and attendance such as mentorship programs and tools to increase family communications.