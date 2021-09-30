Community

Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 21st Annual Golf Tournament

The Browns concluded their Alumni Weekend on Monday with the Cleveland Browns Foundation's 21st Annual Golf Tournament, the Foundation’s longest standing and most successful fundraiser that has generated more than $3.2 million

Sep 30, 2021 at 10:38 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

093021_GolfOuting

After a weekend full of festivities and celebrating a Browns win Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, Browns alumni gathered at Westwood Country Club in Rocky River for one final meeting to conclude Browns Alumni Weekend.

The 21st Annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament brought alumni together one final time Monday to help raise significant money and awareness to benefit education and youth football in Northeast Ohio, two core areas of Browns Give Back's commitment to the local community, along with the team's signature First and Ten volunteering campaign. The golf outing has served as the Cleveland Browns Foundation's longest standing and most successful fundraiser and has generated more than $3.2 million through the collaboration of the Browns, team partners and many generous supporters invested in improving the local community.

Joe Thomas, Reggie Langhorne, Hanford Dixon, Greg Pruitt, Kevin Mack, Bob Golic, Eric Metcalf and other prominent Browns alums were among those to participate and help raise money for a good cause — in addition to competing against one another on the golf course.

Funds raised will go toward helping the Browns reach their commitments outlined from the "Stay in the Game!, Keep Learning Every Day Network," dedicated toward advocating the importance of school attendance and putting an end to chronic absenteeism. The team engages school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. The Foundation helps kids get to school and stay in school by building awareness, supplying fundamental necessities such as clothing and digital connectivity for remote learning, as well as funding interventions that support engagement and attendance such as mentorship programs and tools to increase family communications.

Fans are able to join in on the fundraisers, too, through the Browns' weekly 50/50 raffle. For more info on how to participate in the raffle — which allows one participant to win half of the raffle's net proceeds while the other half will benefit the Stay in the Game! Network and Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K), a Cleveland-based non-profit organization — visit the Browns' 50/50 raffle page.

Related Content

news

Browns host 11 active-duty service members from U.S. Coast Guard through HONOR ROW

news

Grant Delpit hosts free shopping spree rewarding kids for daily school attendance

Delpit rewarded 30 kids with free prizes and toys of their choosing after they showed excellence in school attendance
news

Myles Garrett puts personal touch on 2nd Downtown Cleveland mural 

Garrett worked with Lauren Pearce, a local artist, to create a mural honoring the impact his grandmother had on his life 
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Bedford at Shaw

The Bearcats shutout the Cardinals in a 44-0 victory
news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  Bedford (2-3) at Shaw (2-3)

Cardinals and Bearcats will head into this conference match-up each with a 2-3 record
news

Browns celebrate completion of 10th high-quality synthetic turf field with ceremony at Shaw High

Greg Newsome II and Johnny Stanton were on-site as the Browns celebrated the completion of their 10th high-quality synthetic turf field installed in Ohio during the past five years
news

Browns host 12 veterans, active-duty service members who served in Afghanistan through HONOR ROW

Each of the HONOR ROW guests served at least one tour in Afghanistan and represented various branches of the United States Armed Forces
news

Browns celebrate 'Browns Give Back' ahead of first home game

Each day of the week will highlight one of the segments that has helped 'Browns Give Back' make a difference in Northeast Ohio
news

Browns Backers Worldwide looks for another strong year of donations from chapter members

Browns Backers Worldwide amassed $98,210 to charities last season and is striving for an even bigger year in 2021
news

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new helmets!

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new Xenith helmets. Two (2) high schools will receive new helmets!
news

Browns, Medliminal launch 2nd annual First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism

We're encouraging fans to nominate their favorite local organizations to enter our second annual First and Ten Grants contest
Advertising