Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 21st Annual Golf Tournament

After a weekend full of festivities and celebrating a Browns win Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, Browns alumni gathered at Westwood Country Club in Rocky River for one final meeting to conclude Browns Alumni Weekend.
The 21st Annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament brought alumni together one final time Monday to help raise significant money and awareness to benefit education and youth football in Northeast Ohio, two core areas of Browns Give Back's commitment to the local community, along with the team's signature First and Ten volunteering campaign. The golf outing has served as the Cleveland Browns Foundation's longest standing and most successful fundraiser and has generated more than $3.2 million through the collaboration of the Browns, team partners and many generous supporters invested in improving the local community.
Joe Thomas, Reggie Langhorne, Hanford Dixon, Greg Pruitt, Kevin Mack, Bob Golic, Eric Metcalf and other prominent Browns alums were among those to participate and help raise money for a good cause — in addition to competing against one another on the golf course.
Funds raised will go toward helping the Browns reach their commitments outlined from the "Stay in the Game!, Keep Learning Every Day Network," dedicated toward advocating the importance of school attendance and putting an end to chronic absenteeism. The team engages school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. The Foundation helps kids get to school and stay in school by building awareness, supplying fundamental necessities such as clothing and digital connectivity for remote learning, as well as funding interventions that support engagement and attendance such as mentorship programs and tools to increase family communications.
Fans are able to join in on the fundraisers, too, through the Browns' weekly 50/50 raffle. For more info on how to participate in the raffle — which allows one participant to win half of the raffle's net proceeds while the other half will benefit the Stay in the Game! Network and Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K), a Cleveland-based non-profit organization — visit the Browns' 50/50 raffle page.