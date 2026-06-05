Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 26th annual Golf Tournament

To kick off the tournament ahead of the shotgun start, attendees heard from Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, and rookies WR KC Concepcion and T Spencer Fano as part of the Rookie Panel, moderated by Nathan Zegura. Head coach Todd Monken also shared a message about the importance of school attendance and the Browns' commitment to their work in the community.

Then, 27 foursomes were joined by Browns personnel during the 18-hole round. Select players joined groups to participate in a round of golf, while others participated in activations around the course. President Dave Jenkins, Managing Partner JW Johnson, Berry, Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and a total of 53 players, coaches and alumni were among those in attendance during the tournament.

As golfers made their way around the Firestone Country Club course, they were treated to different activations at each hole to provide refreshments and other contests for golfers to participate in. Team partners like SERVPRO Team Dobson held a raffle and a "longest drive" hole contest, Legends Global provided a ball marker giveaway and "longest putt" hole challenge, University Hospitals held "closest to the pin" and "straightest drive" contests, while Kimberly-Clark Professional ran "pin the tail on the dawg" and "WypAll tug of war" games.

After a day on the golf course wrapped up, the event concluded with a 19th Hole Celebration that featured the announcement of both hole contest winners and tournament winners, and a live auction benefiting the Cleveland Browns Foundation.