Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 26th annual Golf Tournament

The Browns traded in their helmets and jerseys for golf clubs as they took to the fairways at Firestone Country Club on June 1.
As players and guest golfers teed off at different holes around the golf course, they kicked off the 26th annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament presented by SERVPRO Team Dobson, in association with Kimberly-Clark Professional, University Hospitals and Legends Global.
Players, coaches and alumni gathered at the event to help raise funds and increase awareness for the Cleveland Browns Foundation and Browns Give Back's work in the community focused on advancing education, youth football and equitable opportunities across Northeast Ohio and beyond.
"We're excited to hold the 26th annual Golf Tournament at Firestone this year, and welcome our corporate partners, players and coaches to this signature event," Browns Vice President of Community Impact and Foundation Renee Harvey said. "The impact of this event extends far beyond today, helping us invest in our communities to create meaningful change for students and families across Ohio."
The Browns Foundation is focused on education and works to support students in achieving positive academic outcomes by improving school attendance through the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network – which was launched in 2019 by the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and Harvard's Proving Ground, is now managed by Battelle.
The Network has worked with education experts for the past seven years with the goal of dramatically improving school attendance and reducing chronic absenteeism. The Network supports over 235 districts throughout the state of Ohio and impacts more than 610,000 students for the 2025-26 school year.
The annual golf tournament serves as the Cleveland Browns Foundation's flagship fundraising event. Through the collective efforts of the Browns, team partners and a community of supporters, this tournament has surpassed the $4.2 million mark in funds raised since its inception.
Check out photos of the 26th annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament, presented by SERVPRO Team Dobson, in association with Kimberly-Clark Professional, University Hospitals and Legends Global. Browns players and guest golfers teed off at Firestone Country Club on June 1 to raise funds and increase awareness for the Cleveland Browns Foundation and Browns Give Back.
To kick off the tournament ahead of the shotgun start, attendees heard from Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, and rookies WR KC Concepcion and T Spencer Fano as part of the Rookie Panel, moderated by Nathan Zegura. Head coach Todd Monken also shared a message about the importance of school attendance and the Browns' commitment to their work in the community.
Then, 27 foursomes were joined by Browns personnel during the 18-hole round. Select players joined groups to participate in a round of golf, while others participated in activations around the course. President Dave Jenkins, Managing Partner JW Johnson, Berry, Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and a total of 53 players, coaches and alumni were among those in attendance during the tournament.
As golfers made their way around the Firestone Country Club course, they were treated to different activations at each hole to provide refreshments and other contests for golfers to participate in. Team partners like SERVPRO Team Dobson held a raffle and a "longest drive" hole contest, Legends Global provided a ball marker giveaway and "longest putt" hole challenge, University Hospitals held "closest to the pin" and "straightest drive" contests, while Kimberly-Clark Professional ran "pin the tail on the dawg" and "WypAll tug of war" games.
After a day on the golf course wrapped up, the event concluded with a 19th Hole Celebration that featured the announcement of both hole contest winners and tournament winners, and a live auction benefiting the Cleveland Browns Foundation.
Through the Cleveland Browns Foundation and the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, the organization engages school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. To learn more, visit StayinTheGame.org.