Cleveland Browns 'Hats Off to Our Heroes' Honor Browns Alumni

After the honorees attended the Sunday match up, Jamie Caleb, a veteran of the United States Army and who also played fullback in 1965 with the Browns said that "Being honored was great. Not everyone gets the honor of being a Browns Alumni as well and I am very fortunate. To be able to stand and have people respond to you the way they did was fantastic." Another honoree, Dick Schafrath, served in the Air Force right after attending Ohio State. "I went into the military months before I was drafted in the NFL and when I went to basic training and got drafted, they allowed me to play football for the Browns on the weekends. I needed to be cleared by the owners of each team we played against, and in my 13 years of playing in the NFL I only missed one game because of this." Dick continued on by saying that "When Honor Row started, I had always wanted to be a part of it and I am honored. I would do anything to honor the military and the men and women that protect our country"

Thank you to the many Browns Alumni who served our country! Your service is truly appreciated by not only Browns fans, but people everywhere!

