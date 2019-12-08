Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen, stream, announcers and more

Dec 08, 2019 at 09:04 AM
Television: Pregame: Sunday, 10:30 a.m., News 5

Game: 1 p.m., CBS

Video Stream: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Radio

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and Browns app. Out-of-market fans can listen live on Tune-In.

Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850; Browns.com, Browns App and Watch on YouTube,
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX, La Mega 87.7 FM (Spanish broadcast)
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan

Other Info

Announcers:

TV - Beth Mowins, Tiki Barber
Radio - Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media:

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

