David Njoku ruled out for rest of game vs. Ravens

David Njoku has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Ravens due to an ankle injury.
Njoku, a sixth-year TE veteran, was the Browns' leading receiver when he exited the game in the third quarter with seven receptions on seven targets for 71 yards. He entered Week 7 second on the Browns with 347 receiving yards from 27 receptions and one touchdown.
Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown are the remaining active tight ends for the Browns. Brown also left the game in the fourth quarter due to a neck injury and was ruled questionable to return.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Ravens in Week 7