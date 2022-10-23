David Njoku ruled out for rest of game vs. Ravens

Njoku left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury

Oct 23, 2022 at 03:17 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

David Njoku has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Ravens due to an ankle injury.

Njoku, a sixth-year TE veteran, was the Browns' leading receiver when he exited the game in the third quarter with seven receptions on seven targets for 71 yards. He entered Week 7 second on the Browns with 347 receiving yards from 27 receptions and one touchdown.

Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown are the remaining active tight ends for the Browns. Brown also left the game in the fourth quarter due to a neck injury and was ruled questionable to return.

Photos: Week 7 - Browns at Ravens Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Ravens in Week 7

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special team during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
news

Browns drop 4th-straight game in loss to Ravens

The Browns fell short of a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter

news

3 Big Takeaways: Penalties cost Browns in pivotal moments vs. Ravens

Late-game penalties against the Browns shrunk their chances of overcoming a 10-point deficit to the Ravens

news

By the Numbers: Sacks, 3rd downs slow down Browns offense

Cleveland fell to Baltimore, 23-20, in Sunday's AFC North matchup

news

Nick Chubb passes Greg Pruitt on Browns' all-time rushing leaderboard

Chubb needed 32 yards Sunday against the Ravens to pass Pruitt

