'Dawg Tags' to Revolutionize Fan Experience at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Digital Seat QR codes will help streamline and simplify fan experience this season

Aug 31, 2023 at 09:00 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
DawgTagLogo_2560x1440

The Cleveland Browns have teamed up with Digital Seat Media to place "Dawg Tags" throughout Cleveland Browns Stadium. This game-changing innovation will introduce a cutting-edge QR code system that takes Browns fans' gameday experience to new heights. 

Every seat at Cleveland Browns Stadium will be outfitted with its very own "Dawg Tag" to begin the 2023 season. The tag will be available on the arm of the seat for fans to scan, unlocking their access to immediate features designed to enhance every moment of the game from kickoff to the final whistle. Fans will be able to scan the "Dawg Tag" to enter the customized fan portal containing in-game experiences instantly. 

"We're thrilled to introduce Dawg Tags to our incredible fanbase this season," said Cleveland Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media, Brent Rossi. "We understand that gameday isn't just about watching the game; it's about coming together as a community and celebrating our shared passion. Dawg Tags will make this experience even more interactive and unforgettable, bringing fans closer to the action and each other. As one of the first NFL teams to offer such a comprehensive and interactive gameday experience, Dawg Tags will help transform every seat into a hub of excitement, connection, and entertainment." 

The specific available modules will vary across each game and can be accessed via mobile device:

  • 50/50 Raffle: Fans can enter the 50/50 raffle for an opportunity to secure the winning jackpot with all net proceeds benefitting the Browns' Stay in the Game! Network, Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K), and Cleveland State University Foundation.
  • Contests and Games: Embracing the spirit of competition by participating in live contests and games against fellow fans for a chance to win prizes and elevate their gameday thrill.
  • Exclusive Social Media Filters: Fans will have the opportunity to showcase their Browns fandom on social media using "Dawg Tags" exclusive filters and overlays, to their photos and videos.
  • Giveaways and Special Offers: "Dawg Tags" will serve as a gateway for unique rewards, from limited-edition merchandise to giveaway opportunities.
  • Real-Time Stats: Access to real-time game information such as live stats and rosters.

 "We are thrilled to partner with the Cleveland Browns and bring our technology to one of the NFL's most passionate fan bases," said Digital Seat CEO, Cameron Fowler. "Our mobile-first platform is designed to revolutionize fan engagement, and we're excited to work with the Browns and contribute to a truly memorable fan experience at every game."

In addition to the fan engagement opportunities, "Dawg Tags" will provide an opportunity for the organization to learn more about fan interests and preferences throughout the season, allowing the organization to optimize future experiences on real-time insights.

