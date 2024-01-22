DE Myles Garrett and G Joel Bitonio earn PFWA honors

DE Myles Garrett and G Joel Bitonio each added another accolade for the 2023 season. The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) announced the 2023 All-NFL team, as well as All-AFC and All-NFC teams. Garrett was named to the All-NFL team, while both Garrett and Bitonio were named to the All-AFC team.

Garrett repeated from the PFWA's 2022 All-NFL squad and earned his fourth straight All-NFL team selection. From 2020-23, Garrett has been selected for the All-NFL team, which is the longest current streak among active players. Bitonio earned his first All-AFC team selection.

Garrett finished the 2023 season leading the Browns with 14 sacks. He played in 15 games during the regular season, recording 42 tackles – with 33 solo tackles – four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one kick blocked.