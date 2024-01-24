DE Myles Garrett voted PFWA's Defensive Player of the Year 

The Professional Football Writers of America announced DE Myles Garrett as their Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday.

This is the first time Garrett has won Defensive Player of the Year from the PFWA. The honor is also a first by a Browns player since the award was instituted in 1992. Garrett is the second consecutive defensive end in the NFL to win the award, and the 13th overall defensive end since the award began.

Garrett's impact on the Browns defense this season played a significant role in their collective success as a top defense in the NFL. He recorded a team-high 14 sacks this season, and added four forced fumbles, 42 tackles – with 33 solo tackles – 17 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits.

"I don't think there's a defender in the NFL that has the snap-to-snap impact that Myles does – run game, pass game, you name it," executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry said on Jan. 23. "He totally dictates offense's protections and game plans because he really is a game-wrecker if you leave him."

Berry added that Garrett is tailor-made for the defensive philosophy of the Browns in terms of attacking and rushing the passer, which played a role in his overall success in the 2023 season.

Garrett is the only active player with 10 or more sacks in each of the past six seasons and became the seventh player in NFL history to record 10 or more sacks in a season in six consecutive seasons.