Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett 2 of 5 captains for 2023 Browns 

Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Anthony Walker Jr., Joel Bitonio and Charley Hughlett will all don the "C" jersey patch after being voted team captains by their teammates.

"Leadership comes in all different styles, and it comes in different shapes and sizes," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after Thursday's practice, which was held at Cleveland Browns Stadium. "You vote for captains, and it is really important. We also have a leadership committee, and we have players represented from every position there, so you don't need that 'C' to determine that you're a leader."

As they've done in recent years under Stefanski, the Browns will also have a sixth captain that is determined for each week's game.

The difference between the leadership committee and the captainship, which is voted on by players, is the committee, which includes one player from every position, meets each week. The team captains represent the identity of the team and the players who will meet at midfield to ensure everyone is doing their job.

Four of the five captains served in the role on last year's team. The only new addition is Watson, whom players were adamant about becoming a captain, Stefanski said.