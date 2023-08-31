Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett 2 of 5 captains for 2023 Browns 

Joel Bitonio, Anthony Walker Jr, Charley Hughlett, Garrett and Watson were all named team captains after a team vote

Aug 31, 2023 at 03:18 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

capts

Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Anthony Walker Jr., Joel Bitonio and Charley Hughlett will all don the "C" jersey patch after being voted team captains by their teammates. 

"Leadership comes in all different styles, and it comes in different shapes and sizes," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after Thursday's practice, which was held at Cleveland Browns Stadium. "You vote for captains, and it is really important. We also have a leadership committee, and we have players represented from every position there, so you don't need that 'C' to determine that you're a leader."

As they've done in recent years under Stefanski, the Browns will also have a sixth captain that is determined for each week's game.

The difference between the leadership committee and the captainship, which is voted on by players, is the committee, which includes one player from every position, meets each week. The team captains represent the identity of the team and the players who will meet at midfield to ensure everyone is doing their job.

Four of the five captains served in the role on last year's team. The only new addition is Watson, whom players were adamant about becoming a captain, Stefanski said.

"It's very natural for him to lead, and I think he's comfortable leading from out in front," Stefanski said. "I think he's comfortable from leading and letting his teammates get credit, and that's just something that he's always done his whole life. Just seeing how he's gotten to know everybody on his team, how he pushes and motivates them."

Related Content

news

Jerome Ford ready to take on bigger role after returning from injury

Stefanski confident Ford can take on a big roll in the backfield and on special teams
news

Browns sign DT Maurice Hurst, place LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve

Cleveland makes a roster move before Thursday's practice
news

'Dawg Tags' to Revolutionize Fan Experience at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Digital Seat QR codes will help streamline and simplify fan experience this season
news

Dustin Hopkins 'ready for the challenge'

The veteran kicker went through his first practice with the Browns on Wednesday.
Advertising