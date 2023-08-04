Dorian Thompson-Robinson makes impressive debut in Hall of Fame game

The 5th-round rookie finished 8-of-11 passing for 82 yards with a touchdown pass, and finished with a 124.1 passer rating.

Aug 04, 2023 at 11:41 AM
Doc Louallen

Contributor

Dorian Thompson-Robinson shined bright as the Browns took down the New York Jets, 21-16, in the annual Hall of Fame game.

"He made some nice plays," head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round rookie out of UCLA. "He made some plays with his feet. I felt the route on the touchdown was outstanding. Good read, good throw, had some really good moments."

In the third quarter, Thompson-Robinson replaced Kellen Mond and promptly guided the Browns to an 11-play, 93-yard touchdown drive. He utilized both his throwing and running ability to move the chains successfully. The drive concluded with a Demetric Felton Jr. 16-yard touchdown run, in which Thompson-Robinson provided a crucial block.

"That's all instincts," Thompson-Robinson said. "I'm out there playing as hard as I can for my teammates. Coach Stefanski and (offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt) always preach to run through the football, even on the offensive side of the ball and being able to pick your brother up, so that's kind of what that was. 

"I saw Felt was going to cut back and kind of how the hole was going to open up, and all he had was one person to beat backside, which was the corner. So I figured I'd stick my nose in there real quick."

Photos: Hall of Fame Game - Jets at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) and Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) and Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) and Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) and Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The offense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) and Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) and Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
A player during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
A player during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
A player during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Girls flag football team during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Girls flag football team during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Thompson-Robinson didn't have to wait too long to score his first touchdown. In the fourth quarter, he led a nine-play, 78-yard drive that ended with a 22-yard pass to Austin Watkins, giving the Browns a 21-16 lead.

"It was one in Kellen's first three drives when he got the same play and same look," Thompson-Robinson said. "I was paying attention the whole time in the first half trying to get clues on their defensive signals so we got the same look on my play I figured if I moved the safety and linebacker over a little bit I can have a chance backside. it just so happened to work." 

In addition to his passing skills, Thompson-Robinson demonstrated impressive speed by rushing for 37 yards on just five carries. He completed 8-of-11 passes for a total of 82 yards.

In the moments after the final whistle, Thompson-Robinson got to spend some time with one of the quarterbacks he's idolized, Jets veteran Aaron Rodgers. The two embraced and talked as fans streamed out of Tom Benson Stadium.

"(Rodgers said) just how proud he is of me," Thompson-Robinson recalled of the conversation. "He has been keeping up on me for a couple years now for us to form a relationship now that I am in the league. It's pretty special for me."

Related Content

news

Browns make roster moves - Aug. 4

Cleveland makes a slew of roster moves after Thursday's preseason opener
news

How to watch Joe Thomas' Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Here's how to tune into one of the most special days in franchise history
news

Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who helped lead the Browns to their preseason win

John Kelly Jr. and Demetric Felton Jr. combined for 88 of the Browns' 172 net rushing yards
news

By the Numbers: Rookies make big contributions in preseason debut

Cleveland's 2023 draft class received plenty of playing time in Thursday's win over the Jets
