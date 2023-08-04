Dorian Thompson-Robinson makes impressive debut in Hall of Fame game

Thompson-Robinson didn't have to wait too long to score his first touchdown. In the fourth quarter, he led a nine-play, 78-yard drive that ended with a 22-yard pass to Austin Watkins, giving the Browns a 21-16 lead.

"It was one in Kellen's first three drives when he got the same play and same look," Thompson-Robinson said. "I was paying attention the whole time in the first half trying to get clues on their defensive signals so we got the same look on my play I figured if I moved the safety and linebacker over a little bit I can have a chance backside. it just so happened to work."

In addition to his passing skills, Thompson-Robinson demonstrated impressive speed by rushing for 37 yards on just five carries. He completed 8-of-11 passes for a total of 82 yards.

In the moments after the final whistle, Thompson-Robinson got to spend some time with one of the quarterbacks he's idolized, Jets veteran Aaron Rodgers. The two embraced and talked as fans streamed out of Tom Benson Stadium.